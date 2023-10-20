A man has been found guilty of killing a holidaymaker who suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart.

Joseph Malek, 33, denied murdering 43-year-old Gareth Hart on 6 April this year, claiming he took a pen knife from his bag and lashed out after being attacked.

Following a two-week trial at Lincoln Crown Court a jury cleared Malek of murder but convicted him of a second charge of manslaughter.

He will be sentenced on 3 November.

Malek was remanded back into custody by Judge Simon Hirst who told him: "The jury have found you not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

"You understand that means a custodial sentence, the length of which will be determined on 3 November."

Emergency services found Mr Hart, who was from Barnsley, with a stab wound to his chest after they were called to an incident outside a takeaway on Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, near Skegness.

He was on holiday with his family.

Christopher Donnellan KC, prosecuting, told jurors Malek inflicted the fatal blow with a pen knife he had produced from his shoulder bag.

Mr Donnellan said: "On 6 April just before 1am Gareth Hart was stabbed in the heart. It took place in a car park, sadly in the rain.

"He was on the ground, struggling, wrestling with the defendant."

Mr Donnellan said that what began as a fight and tussle between the two men turned into a fatal stabbing.

He said: "It is right to say Gareth Hart may have thrown the first blow."

Jurors heard the fatal stab wound went through the wall of Mr Hart's chest cavity and into his heart.

He added: "Most people did not see Joseph Malek had a knife, and that probably included Gareth Hart."

The court heard that despite the efforts of those in the area to save Mr Hart, he died a short time later.

Mr Donnellan told jurors many of those involved in the case had spent a perfectly peaceful evening in nearby Buddies bar, before later crossing over to the Fantasy Bar and Grill.

Mr Hart was with his fiancée and various children after coming down from Yorkshire while Joseph Malek was staying at the nearby Butlins resort with his sister and other family. He arrived at Buddies on his own.

Their paths crossed unknowingly inside Buddies, with CCTV showing both men visiting the toilet within a minute of each other and standing at opposite ends of the bar.

Mr Donnellan said: "There was a bit of silliness going on with balloons. It appears Mr Hart was being quite jovial and interacted with other groups."

Mr Donnellan said Malek had gone out with a pen knife, which he carried inside his shoulder bag, and by 12.30am everyone was either inside or outside the Fantasy Bar and Grill.

CCTV footage from inside the takeaway showed Mr Hart going outside shortly before 1am and then becoming involved in an altercation with Malek, who he did not know.

Giving evidence Malek, who was represented by Gordon Aspden KC, admitted producing the knife from his bag after claiming he was punched by Mr Hart.

He told the jury: "He just instantly punched me in the temple. It sent me flying backwards and I felt dizzy.

"I was scared, so for some reason I pulled out my pen knife, I pointed it down to the ground. It was closed but I opened it as I got it out my bag.

"I was scared. This guy had just hit me and was shouting at me, I thought it would make him leave me alone."

Malek confirmed he then lashed out with the pen knife after claiming he was repeatedly punched by Mr Hart who, he said, also tried to bite his ear off.

He added: "That's why I started lashing out with the pen knife. I just wanted him to get off me. I was terrified.

"After I started lashing out with the knife people were saying, 'Why is there so much blood?'"

The jury heard Malek ran from the scene and returned to the nearby Butlins holiday camp. He was later driven back to Derbyshire by his mother and handed himself in at a local police station.