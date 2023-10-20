Play Brightcove video

A plane has skidded off the runway amid heavy rain at Leeds Bradford Airport.

The Tui aircraft was landing at the airport after flying from Corfu when it came off the runway onto the grass.

The airport's emergency siren reportedly activated and emergency services were called to the scene.

Fiona Marr, who witnessed it, said: "I took my son who's off school poorly to watch the planes for a little bit, saw it land and skid and then a really loud alarm from the airport, which I've never heard before.

"Then the two fire engines went straight to it and about 20 minutes later some ambulances came but it was hard to see if anyone was on the ground."

The plane was landing after returning from Corfu when it left the runway. Credit: Fiona Marr

The incident, involving a Boeing 737-800 aircraft happened at around 1.53pm.

It came as Yorkshire was hit by heavy rain and strong winds caused during Storm Babet.

In a statement Tui said: "We are aware of an incident at Leeds Bradford Airport this afternoon, in which upon landing flight TOM3551 slightly veered off while turning into the taxiway.

"There are no reported injuries, and our ground team are on hand to support passengers as they disembark."

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it attended the incident, adding on social media: "At this time, there are no reported injuries or fires."

Traffic monitoring site Inrix reported that the runway had been closed "after a plane has had to land next to the runway due to the bad weather".

Airport officials have yet to comment.

More to follow.

