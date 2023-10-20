Play Brightcove video

ITV News has carried out an investigation into how cuts to youth services have coincided with rising violence.

In the first in a series, called The Lost Generation, reporter Jonathan Brown speaks to young people who have carried knives and reveals the shocking array of weapons legally available to buy online.

He also talks to the mother of a 20-year-old man, who was stabbed to death with a Samurai sword, who tells him that service cuts have paved the way for youngsters to get sucked into criminality.