Schools have been closed and travel on the roads and railways has been disrupted after Storm Babet brought strong winds and heavy rain to Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

An amber weather warning for rain was in place across the county until 6am on Saturday, 21 October.

Here's a round-up of some of the impact:

Leisure

Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield remained open, but flood defences were put up as a precautionary measure.

Pictures of Endcliffe Park in Sheffield showed water gushing through public areas.

Railways

All trains between Sheffield and Lincoln were cancelled.

Cross Country cancelled trains between Sheffield and Derby.

Rotherham Railway station was closed.

Roads

The M606 northbound exit slip road closed was closed with queueing traffic due to flooding at junction three.

Several roads were closed in Sheffield: Upwell Street, Penny Lane, Fife Street, Beaver Hill Road and Mosborough Parkway.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was helping people trapped in cars.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said cars were stranded in Chesterfield, including Chatsworth Road.

Marine Drive in Scarborough was closed because of the risk of tidal surge.

In Bridlington the RNLI warned people to stay away from the seafront as waves crashed over the tidal wall.

Schools

The following schools were closed: