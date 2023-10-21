A 19-year-old has died following a collision in Halifax last night.

Emergency services were called to Brow Lane, Shelf at 11.17pm yesterday, 20 October, to reports a car had collided with a wall.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition, thought to be life threatening at this time.

Four other passengers suffered injuries not believed to be life threatening and were taken to hospital.

The road is closed while officers carry out their investigations.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

