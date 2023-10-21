Leeds Bradford Airport has reopened after a plane skidded off the runway during the heavy rain.

Yesterday afternoon, 20 October, a Tui aircraft was landing at the airport after flying from Corfu when it came off the runway onto the grass.

An airport spokesperson said no-one had been injured and all 195 passengers and crew had safely disembarked.

At around 11.30am today the airport reopened.

A spokesperson said: "We are pleased to report that Leeds Bradford Airport is now open.

"Passengers travelling should contact their airline to check the status of their flight being travelling to the airport as there will be continued disruption."

The incident, involving a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, happened at around 1.53pm on Friday.

It came as Yorkshire was hit by heavy rain and strong winds during Storm Babet.

The airport's emergency siren reportedly activated and emergency services were called to the scene.

Fiona Marr, who witnessed it, said: "I took my son who's off school poorly to watch the planes for a little bit, saw it land and skid and then a really loud alarm from the airport, which I've never heard before.

"Then the two fire engines went straight to it and about 20 minutes later some ambulances came but it was hard to see if anyone was on the ground."

The plane was landing after returning from Corfu when it left the runway. Credit: Fiona Marr

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.