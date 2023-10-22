A woman in her 80s has been found dead at a home in Chesterfield following flooding in the area, Derbyshire Police said.

Officers were called shortly after 10:35am on Saturday to a flat which was flooded in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield, to reports of the sudden death of a woman.

Police, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the property and found the woman dead inside the flat.

The force said " The woman was found in a flooded property. Investigations are continuing into the cause and circumstances surrounding her death."

More to follow.