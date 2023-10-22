Two people have died after a car crashed off a bridge near Skipton.

Police were called to the A629 Western Bypass at around 1.20pm yesterday, 21 October, to reports a car had left the carriageway.

The car was travelling in the direction of Keighley when it collided with the bridge barrier and landed near to the canal on Broughton Road.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 70s from West Yorkshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female passenger, also in her 70s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Their next of kin have been informed.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage to contact them.

