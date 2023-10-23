Comedian Jack Carroll said he was hoping to bring "a lot of laughs" to his new role after joining the cast of Coronation Street.

The 25-year-old, who shot to fame aged 14 with his comedy act on Britain's Got Talent, will play Carla Barlow's son Bobby.

Bradford-born Carroll, who started filming this week, said: "I’m delighted and honoured to be playing a part in the history of the cultural institution that is Coronation Street.

"I hope Bobby brings viewers a lot of laughs in the vein of some of the street’s classic comedy characters."

Bobby is the son of Carla’s brother, Rob Donovan, who is serving life in prison for the murder of Tina McIntyre.

Jack Carroll. Credit: ITV/Coronation Street

According to the writers, Rob only recently found out he had a son, but had not managed to let Carla know.

" Bobby turns up out of the blue just after Christmas having fallen out with his mum and looking for a place to stay," a Coronation Street spokesperson said.

"A livewire chip off the old block, with the gift of the gab and an eye for the ladies, Bobby runs rings round his Aunty Carla and it soon becomes evident that he plans on sticking around."

After Britain's Got Talent, Carroll went on to appear on Saturday Night at the London Palladium, Jason Manford’s Funny Old Week and Live At the Apollo as well as completing his first national live tour.

He has appeared in numerous acting roles, including Ministry of Curious Stuff on CBBC, Trollied and Doctors.

I n 2019 he played the role of Pete in the feature film Eaten By Lions. Most recently he has written and starred in his own comedy short Mobility.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.