A paramedic treating a man who injured himself after falling over while drunk found a loaded gun and ammunition in his sock.

Kieran Kenny, a father from Doncaster, was found drifting in and out of consciousness after falling in East Lane, Stainforth, in September 2022.

The 39-year-old was about to be taken to hospital by ambulance when a paramedic found the handgun and a separate magazine stuffed into a sock.

Firearms officers were deployed and established it was a viable weapon.

Kenny told police he had "activated it myself".

He was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and taken to hospital for his injuries.

When police searched his house they found 44 weapons, including 12 that were illegal to own. The haul included machetes and swords with 50cm-long blades.

South Yorkshire Police said Kenny's motive for arming himself remained unknown.

Kenny, of Clifton Court, Thorne, was charged with five counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, as well as being drunk in possession of a loaded firearm, possessing ammunition without a certificate and possessing a prohibited firearm.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences and was jailed for five years.

Investigating officer, Det Con Haider Ali, said: "Kenny had a collection of illegal weapons in his home and for him to be possessing a gun while he was so intoxicated is incredibly dangerous.

"It posed a considerable threat to those who were around him at the time and also to those that were potentially going to be affected, as the reason behind why he armed himself on that night still remains unknown.

"We take firearms offences incredibly seriously and we are glad we've been able to remove some dangerous weapons that Kenny was illegally keeping in his home, including a gun and ammunition."

