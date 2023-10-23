Rugby League: Relegated Wakefield appoint Daryl Powell to replace sacked Mark Applegarth
Wakefield have confirmed the appointment of veteran former Castleford and Warrington boss Daryl Powell as their new head coach.
The 58-year-old replaces Mark Applegarth, who was sacked following the club’s relegation from the Betfred Super League.
Powell was let go by Warrington in July after a run of six consecutive defeats, culminating in an embarrassing 42-6 loss to Trinity.
Wakefield also confirmed the completion of a takeover by businessman Matt Ellis, who said he believes Powell is the right man to lead the club back into the top flight.
Ellis said: “Having had many conversations with Daryl over the last few months, I can assure you all that he is hungry for success and both my own and Daryl’s ambitions are aligned.
“I feel this is the perfect role for Daryl, with a big re-build and he will thrive in the challenge. I know that we will see the best Daryl has to offer.”