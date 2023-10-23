Wakefield have confirmed the appointment of veteran former Castleford and Warrington boss Daryl Powell as their new head coach.

The 58-year-old replaces Mark Applegarth, who was sacked following the club’s relegation from the Betfred Super League.

Powell was let go by Warrington in July after a run of six consecutive defeats, culminating in an embarrassing 42-6 loss to Trinity.

Wakefield also confirmed the completion of a takeover by businessman Matt Ellis, who said he believes Powell is the right man to lead the club back into the top flight.

Ellis said: “Having had many conversations with Daryl over the last few months, I can assure you all that he is hungry for success and both my own and Daryl’s ambitions are aligned.

“I feel this is the perfect role for Daryl, with a big re-build and he will thrive in the challenge. I know that we will see the best Daryl has to offer.”