The son of a woman who was found dead in her flooded home on Saturday morning says he is angry and upset.

Maureen Gilbert, 83, was found dead in her flooded home in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on Saturday morning.

Her son Paul Gilbert, who attempted to secure his mother’s home with flood defences, told Sky News he found her “floating in the water” on Saturday.

He said: “I thought I had done enough with the flood defences, which are nearly four foot high, that she would be all right,” he said.

“I did not want to find my own mum and I expected somebody else to have found her.

“I go through so many different stages, anger, upset, I don’t know. I can’t put it into words what it means at the moment.”

Mrs Gilbert’s neighbours said 5ft of water had engulfed the inside of their properties “within minutes” of the River Rother bursting its banks.

Officers were called shortly after 10:35am on Saturday to a flat which was flooded in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield, to reports of the sudden death of a woman.

Police, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the property and found the woman dead inside the flat.

The force said: "The woman was found in a flooded property. Investigations are continuing into the cause and circumstances surrounding her death."

A major incident was declared on Friday- one of the areas particularly affected was Chesterfield and, due to the number of properties affected, rest centres were set up for residents to take shelter.

Officers say there is an ongoing investigation into the circumstances of her death.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...