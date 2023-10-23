An elderly woman died after her mobility scooter crashed into a ditch.

The 82-year-old was travelling on Thoresby Road at Fulstow, near Louth, Lincolnshire, when she came off the road at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

She died at the scene and her family has been informed.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We believe that the mobility scooter was being driven along the road, and at this stage, we are investigating the full circumstances to understand how and when she came to leave the road."

The force is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.