The family of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack is raising money to create a foundation in her memory.

The midfielder, who was 27, died on 20 September at her home in Horsley, Derbyshire. She was the Blades' longest-serving female player. Maddy's family has set up a crowdfunding appeal in a bid to set up The Maddy Cusack Foundation, to encourage young players.

Writing on a wrote: “Maddy’s love for football started at an early age and grew stronger as she became a professional footballer.

“Maddy inspired many young girls through her career and we hope to continue her legacy by supporting other young, inspiring footballers by making a difference within women’s football.”

Sharing the fundraising page on Twitter, her brother Richard said football was his sister’s “passion”.

He wrote: “She lived and breathed it. We want to make sure her love for the game continues for the next generation and beyond with The Maddy Cusack Foundation.

“It is our way of honouring my wonderful sister.” A JustGiving fundraiser has raised more than £3,000 in three days.

Cusack's death is not being treated as suspicious.

