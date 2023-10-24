Police have made another arrest following protests outside a former RAF base which is set to house thousands of asylum seekers.

Lincolnshire Police said it has had to deal with a series of reports of disorder at the former RAF Scampton site, which is at the centre of controversial Home Office plans to accommodate refugees awaiting a decision on their asylum applications.

It said there had been allegations of high-powered torches being shone into the eyes of drivers on the A15 outside the site, and into the faces of drivers entering it, as well as eggs being thrown at vehicles and staff.

One person said an egg had hit them on the head.

A protest camp outside the former home of the famous Dambusters and Red Arrows squadrons has been set up in recent months.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday after a further report of a torch being shone into drivers' eyes while arriving at the site.

He was detained on suspicion of threatening behaviour.

Lincolnshire Police said he was also arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated offence for an incident on 12 October and a public order offence on 13 October. He remains in police custody.

West Lindsey District Council has accused the Home Office of breaching a stop notice at the site, continuing to work to develop it instead. Credit: LDRS

The force said it is taking the incidents "extremely seriously" due to the potential for collisions on the 50mph road.

It said the egg throwing would be treated as assault, and that all the incidents have been responded to by front-line officers, taking them away from other "urgent incidents" across the county.

In a statement Lincolnshire Police said: "We will continue to patrol the area and respond to incidents called in by concerned members of the public as they rightly expect us to do.

"Incidents reported to us which have required a larger policing presence are suspected to have involved a minority of protestors, many of whom are from outside of the county.

"We would encourage everyone who wishes to voice their opinions through protest – which is a right we help uphold when done within the law – to do so peacefully."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.