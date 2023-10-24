Three men have been found guilty of the murder and disposal of a man's body more than ten years after the crime was committed.

Dariusz Michalowski died in 2011 but his body wasn't found on land in Mixenden in Halifax until December 2020 when new information came to light.

Police said that three men were brought to justice following years of investigation with multiple appeals in West Yorkshire and in his native Poland.

Adam Tolwinski from Keighley and Ernest Weber will be sentenced for murder and associated crimes at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday October 26.

Piotr Weber from Middlesborough will be sentenced for perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.

Detective Superintendent Tony Nicholson, who led the investigation, said: "I hope seeing these men found guilty of the crimes they inflicted Dariusz can at least begin the process of bringing some closure to his family after so many years of uncertainty about what became of him.

"This conviction demonstrates that no longer how long ago a serious unsolved crime was committed, those responsible should never stop looking over their shoulders as we will never stop looking for them."

