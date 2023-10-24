Play Brightcove video

Footage released by South Yorkshire Police shows Steven Nelson brandishing a weapon at officers

A man who pointed what was thought to be a loaded gun at police after he was seen wandering a motorway has been jailed.

Officers were called to the M1 in South Yorkshire after reports of a man in distress at around 9am on 23 March.

They closed the road and approached the man – 35-year-old Steven Nelson – to offer him help.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Within seconds, Nelson pulled out what was believed at the time to be a viable firearm, pointing it at the officer with a firearms stance.

"The officer withdrew to his car and called for armed colleagues to assist."

When armed officers arrived, Nelson again made a threatening gesture.

Nelson tried to bite an officer in the back of the police car. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

They arrested him and found the weapon was in fact a length of aluminium.

After his arrest he spat at and tried to bite another officer while in the back of a police car.

In the video, Nelson can be heard telling the officer: "I'll bite you."

The officer responds: "We're not playing that game. There's no need for it."

Nelson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm to cause fear of violence and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was jailed for 14 months.

Steven Nelson was jailed for 14 months. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Ch Supt Cherie Buttle, of the Operational Support Unit, said: "This is a poignant reflection of how selfless our officers are. The officer subjected to fear was trying to provide help to a man he believed to be in crisis.

"During his interviews Nelson showed no remorse for his actions, or what his true intentions were.

"Our officers work as a team, supporting each other on the frontline as well as emotionally, with colleagues immediately responding to the officer’s request for help, during which two more officers were assaulted.

"We are thankful that the majority of the public are supportive of our officers and their actions, and I hope that the sentencing of Nelson sends a strong message to those who have a lack of respect that it will not be tolerated. We’re human too."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.