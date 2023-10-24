A shoplifter who stole boxes of chocolates and tubs of sweets from the same store in Doncaster on three separate occasions has been jailed.

Owen Stothard, 34, took four boxes of Quality Street from the One Stop shop in Balby on Friday 29 September.

Two days later, he returned to steal four tubs of sweets worth £18 from the shelves.

The following day he took three more boxes of Quality Street.

Stothard, of Firbeck House, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft at Doncaster Magistrates Court and was jailed for 18 weeks.

Ch Insp David Struggles, from the Doncaster district command team, said: "Stothard is a known shoplifter and thief who has been prolific in his offending.

"People might think this is just £50 worth of sweets and chocolate but his tactic was clearly to just walk into a store and grab whatever he could near the entrance before walking out without paying.

"Staff shouldn't have to deal with thieves like him.

Earlier this month, three thieves were jailed for a total of 22 months in a crackdown on shoplifting in Doncaster.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.