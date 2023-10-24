Plans to turn the site of a demolished Primark store into a "pocket park" have been approved.

Rotherham Council bought the High Street site in November 2020 after the clothing store closed in 2018. It was pulled down the following year.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, planning permission has now been granted to build a landscaped park on the site, with seating areas, picnic benches and art installations.

The temporary permission allows the park to remain for five years, "until apermanent built redevelopment of the site can be brought forward".

The pedestrian route along Snail Hill will be retained, linking the park to the Crofts and Wellgate.

The plans were scaled back due to rising costs in February, making changes to proposed food and drink venues and scrapping a scaffolding wall feature.

The plans form part of a plan for the town centre which includes at least £30m of funding for three major housing developments at Wellgate, Westgate and Sheffield Road, as well as improvements to open spaces across College Street, Bridgegate, Howard Street and Effingham Street.