A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death on a cul-de-sac in Leeds.

Police were called to Prince Edward Grove, in Wortley, at 11.08pm on Monday after the ambulance service reported that a woman was being treated for for stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

West Yorkshire Police said it was being treated as an isolated incident.