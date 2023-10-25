A sex offender who had previously exposed himself at a children's party has been jailed after he was caught flashing at passengers while running down the aisle of a train.

Joshua Richardson, 31, was given a community order in November 2021 for exposing himself in front of youngsters at a party at Filey Sports Club in North Yorkshire.

On that occasion, after being arrested and taken to Scarborough Police Station, he fully undressed inside the police officers' van.

In a later incident, on 30 July last year, police were called about a man running along the aisle of a Northern Rail service from Hull to Scarborough exposing his private parts to passengers.

Richardson was identified on CCTV but fled and tried to get into a number of pubs in Filey despite a lifetime ban for of previous disorderly behaviour.

Having been refused entry to one venue, he threw plant pot through a front window and a bottle through an upstairs bedroom window, narrowly missing a sleeping child.

Richardson, of Bridlington Road, Wold Newton, East Yorkshire, was found guilty of indecent exposure and criminal damage and jailed for six months.

He was ordered to pay £180 compensation for the criminal damage and £154 court costs.

Sgt Adam Marshall, of the Filey Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Joshua Richardson has a history of drunken and aggressive behaviour which has continued to have a negative impact on residents.

"Not only were some children literally exposed to his disturbing actions when he removed his clothing at Filey Sports Club in November 2021, members of the public travelling on the train last year were also subjected to it.

"The damage he caused to the pubs was also shocking and could have resulted in serious injuries.

"This completely reckless criminal behaviour will not be tolerated."

