The first of 16 unmanned air force surveillance drones has arrived at RAF Waddington to start a series of trials before starting operational service.

Protector is the newest Remotely Piloted Air System (RPAS) to join the RAF's fleet of aircraft.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) says they will offer a "critical global surveillance capability" to the UK.

The Protector fleet will be operated and maintained at the Lincolnshire air base in the future by 31 Squadron, which was reformed earlier this month after being disbanded in 2019.

The MOD said the aircraft would undertake a "wide range of tasking" including land and sea surveillance, tracking threats, assisting in counter terrorism operations and supporting civil authorities such as the Coastguard with search and rescue missions.

Protector is predominantly a surveillance aircraft, but will be armed in the future to enable it to be used in a combat role. Credit: Ministry of Defence

With a wingspan of 79ft (24m), the uncrewed aircraft can operate at an altitude of up to 40,000ft (12,192m) and has an endurance of more than 30 hours.

The first phase of tests begins this week and will involve ground testing of satellite links, taxi procedures and take-off and landing trials. The aircraft will eventually be armed with laser-guided Paveway IV bombs and Brimstone 3 missiles, allowing it to be use in a combat role in future.

Defence Procurement Minister James Cartlidge said: “The UK’s world-class Protector aircraft will emphasise our ultra-modern surveillance, intelligence, and precision strike capabilities, ensuring we are ready to monitor and protect against potential adversaries around the globe.

“With the first aircraft at RAF Waddington ready to begin trials, we will once again demonstrate how we are spearheading military defence technology.”

The arrival of 15 further aircraft from General Atomics in the US will be a phased over the coming years, with all aircraft expected to be delivered by the end of 2025.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.