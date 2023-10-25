Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Rotherham. South Yorkshire Police were called to a property on Redscope Crescent, in the Kimberworth area of Rotherham, at 7.40am on Wednesday following reports that a man had been seriously injured. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified and the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Police have launched an investigation into the man's death.A 43-year old woman and a 42-year old man have been arrested and remain in police custody.