A teenager has been arrested after allegedly selling vapes containing the drug spice to children as young as 12.

Police seized 18 bottles of vape liquid from the 17-year-old in Selby after being told about children being supplied with drugs.

Tests confirmed the substance to be synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as spice.

The laboratory-made drug is associated with severe health problems and can be life-threatening.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.

H e has been released under investigation.

Sgt Jack Waterton, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "We are working closely with public health and other community partners to ensure the supply and use of such potentially harmful illegal substances is halted at the earliest opportunity.

" While the investigation is ongoing, we urge parents and carers to be extra vigilant about young people using vapes and to be fully aware of what they may contain."

P ublic health consultant Gill Kelly said: “We would like to reinforce that e-cigarettes are a product designed to help people addicted to nicotine to quit smoking for good. They are not intended for those people who have never smoked.

“Additionally, not all vapes contain regulated levels of nicotine, or even nicotine itself, but may be filled with substances that may cause harm.”