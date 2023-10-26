A sexual predator who carried out "a violent, prolonged and disturbing" attack on an elderly woman while she was litter-picking in a Sheffield park has been jailed for ten years.

Saed Mohamed, 23, was traced after his mobile phone was found close to the scene of the attack in the Firth Park area of the city.

South Yorkshire Police said Mohamed attacked his victim, who was in her 80s, by repeatedly punching and kicking her in the head and body.

He then dragged her into nearby bushes where he attempted to take off her clothes, and sexually assaulted her.

As the terrified victim shouted for help and pleaded for Mohamed to stop, he fled the scene.

The woman suffered significant bruises and a cut to her face, which required stitches. She was also left traumatised and later suffered a brain injury, which is thought to have happened as a result of the attack in December 2022.

Investigating officer Det Con Arron Connolly, of South Yorkshire Police, said the woman and her family had all been affected by "the sheer brutality" of the attack.

He said: "The victim used to be very independent but now needs help carrying out basic daily tasks.

"[The attack] has completely changed her life and she no longer feels safe doing her litter picks in the park.

"Her family have also been affected by the pure brutality of the attack inflicted on her and they are continuing to support her on her road to recovery."

He praised the victim's "resilience and stoicism" following the attack, and described her as "an inspiration".

He added: "I am pleased Mohamed is behind bars so he cannot target and terrorise other potential victims."

Mohamed, of The Oval, Sheffield, was traced by detectives after they found his mobile phone in the grass near to where the attack took place.

A warrant was executed at his address and Mohamed was promptly arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm and sexual assault.

Acting Det Sgt Megan Pryce said: "This was a violent, prolonged and disturbing attack on an elderly female doing her daily litter pick in her local park.

"I can only commend the extreme bravery the victim made throughout the attack and through this court process."