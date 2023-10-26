Residents of 70 homes have been told to move out amid fears of fresh flooding in the wake of Storm Babet.

The Environment Agency said there had been damage to two sections of the bank along the River Witham at Fiskerton, near Lincoln.

Engineers are assessing the bank and the potential for a breach.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said: " At present, the bank is still holding the river water in, although the 70 households that have been advised to evacuate are urged not to return while the risk remains."

Fiskerton Village Hall has been opened for residents who need support to find alternative accommodation.

The riverbank had partially given way after heavy rain. Credit: Ryan Virr

Officials are out in the village to give advice to residents.

More than 30 roads have been closed because of flooding.

The spokesperson said Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service had dealt with 14 incidents of vehicles becoming trapped in flood water and urged people not to drive through

The spokesperson added: "Water levels remain high in some areas but the situation is largely improving across the county. Flood warnings remain in place in some areas and we are monitoring the situation closely."

