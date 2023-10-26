A golfer who turned professional less than 18 months ago has equalled the European Tour record for most holes-in-one in a single season.Dan Bradbury, 24, equalled Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez's record by hitting his third hole-in-one at the Spanish Open. Bradbury, from Wakefield, made his first European Tour hole-in-one back in Abu Dhabi last January - where he won a car - before repeating the feat two months later at the SDC Championship in South Africa. Speaking about his record-equalling hole-in-one earlier this month, Bradbury said: "I didn't know about it until I got asked it in an interview about it after the round. So yeah, it was a bit of a shock but it's a lovely one to have." Talking about his ambitions to break Jimenez's European Tour record - set in 2015 - this season, Bradbury said: "It's not one you're going to sit there and try and break, is it? Because you can't predict them but it would be a nice one to break now."

Bradbury has one European Tour victory to his name - the Joburg Open - which took place in November last year. The title came in what was Bradbury's third European Tour competition. Bradbury turned professional in July last year. He described the last 12 months as a "whirlwind". The European Tour - known commercially as the DP World Tour - takes place across 26 countries globally, with the 2023 season concluding in Dubai on 16-19 November.

