Robbers have been luring victims to a property in Sheffield by posing as online sellers, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police said they had received three reports of people being robbed after arranging to collect phones bought on Facebook Marketplace.

Victims have had possessions including phones and wallets stolen.

All three incidents, which have happened since mid-September, involved victims being led to the back of an unnamed address on Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, before being attacked.

Victims suffered a range of injuries including cuts, bruises and a broken nose. PC Andrew Bellamy, of the Sheffield Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: "We know that incidents like this are really upsetting and scary for victims, and also concerning for local communities. That’s why we’re asking for the public to assist by passing on any information they may have about those involved."

