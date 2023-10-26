Two more arrests in Rotherham murder investigation

Police have arrested two more people in connection with the suspected murder of a man in Rotherham.

O fficers were called to a property on Redscope Crescent at 7.40am on Wednesday after the man was found seriously injured. He died at the scene.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after

A 43-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing.