Police in West Yorkshire say specially-designed hides "reminiscent of James Bond-style gadgets" are being used to conceal illegal tobacco.

A drugs dog sniffed out one cache, secreted in a section of hinged false wall hidden behind a bathroom mirror, which slid up within the frame it was in.

Another stash was found after officers realised a fuse board could be lifted to reveal a hidden cupboard filled with tobacco.

The shops, both in Dewsbury, were raided in a combined operation involving West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Trading Standards that seized tobacco and vapes worth more than £100,000.

In addition to the tobacco officers seized illegal disposable vapes containing more than the legal maximum of 2ml of liquid, around 600 puffs.

Sgt Stuart Clarke, of the Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said some of the methods used to store illicit products were ingenious.

"Some of the premises had hidden the tobacco in specially-designed hides, reminiscent of James Bond-style gadgets," he said.

"In one case a false fuse on an electrical consumer board released the board to reveal a hidden cupboard filled with illegal tobacco."

Police and trading standards officers found illegal tobacco in "ingenious" hides in two shops in Dewsbury. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The operation was the latest in a series of raids in Kirklees to clamp down on illegal and counterfeit goods sales.

In August police and trading standards officers seized 12,000 cigarettes, 4kg of hand-rolling tobacco, and 4,500 vapes with a retail value of £45,000 in an operation in Huddersfield.

It is known that proceeds from the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes can be used to fund organised criminal enterprise.

Sgt Clarke said police and trading standards had "dealt a substantial blow" to criminals who benefitted from the supply of illegal and illicit tobacco in communities.

He added: "Investigations will continue to identify supply routes and police licensing officers will consider breaches of the premises licence."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.