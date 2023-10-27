Play Brightcove video

Police have released footage of an "appalling" fireworks attack on officers responding to a reported theft.

South Yorkshire Police's off-road bike team were attending The Crescent in the Woodlands area of Doncaster to recover a stolen scooter, when explosives were set off on 25 October.

The footage shows fireworks landing within metres of the officers.

The force said no-one was injured but one woman could be heard shouting: "Stop it, my kids are in the garden."Roads policing inspector Pete Heginbotham said: “It is appalling that officers who were simply doing their job were targeted in this way.

“Officers are humans, we have loved ones, and want to go home at the end of each shift. They should not face unnecessary danger in this way.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will work to bring those responsible before the courts."

