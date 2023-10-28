Three people have been arrested following a stabbing in Pontefract on Friday evening.

Officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance on Mill Hill Road at 9.07pm on 27 October.

They found a man who had suffered stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

After arresting three people in connection with the incident, police say enquiries are ongoing.

They are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the 101 chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

