Actor Brian Blessed has unveiled a plaque in his home town to honour the theatre director who famously discovered his raw talent.

Blessed, 87, made a characteristically booming return to Mexborough today to unveil the plaque paying tribute to Harry Dobson - a renowned director, stage manager and actor in South Yorkshire's amateur theatre scene - on behalf of the Mexborough & District Heritage Society.

Dobson died in 1972 having directed and produced plays by the likes of William Shakespeare, Henrik Ibsen and Bradford's very own J.B. Priestley.

Blessed - who played unforgettable on-screen roles in Z-Cars (1962-1978), Flash Gordon (1980), Blackadder (1983-1989) and I, Claudius (1976) - described Dobson as "the greatest director I ever met in my life.'

He added: "I owe everything to Harry."

The plaque was unveiled on Petits Shop in Montagu Square. Credit: ITV

Mexborough-born Blessed came from a family of miners and after working in an eclectic mix of occupations, including being an undertaker's assistant and a plasterer, he got his acting career up and running at the Bristol Old Vic.

Today Blessed spoke of how his love for the stage was nurtured long before his Bristol days when he met Dobson in Mexborough.

Blessed recalled how Dobson described quickly spotted his raw talent but described him as a "rough diamond".

It was under Dobson's tutelage that Blessed began developing his ability to give his audience "the maximum effect with the minimum of effort".

Speaking in front of dozens of local residents, Blessed spoke of Dobson's love for Mexborough and its people.

He said: "As Harry said of the people of Mexborough: 'They're the salt of the earth'".

Blessed also admitted he was "emotional" returning to his home town.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.