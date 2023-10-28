An ice hockey match between rivals Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers has been abandoned due to what has been described as a major medical emergency.

The Challenge Cup match at Sheffield's Utilita was stopped in the 34th minute for a serious injury to a player on the ice.

Visiting team Nottingham wrote to fans on social media: " 33:47 - The game is stopped for a bad injury.

"Players are returning to the locker rooms."

The Panthers then confirmed that the match had been abandoned due to the nature of the injury.

It wrote: " Fans have been asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency."

