Sheffield Steelers ice hockey match against Nottingham Panthers abandoned due to medical emergency
An ice hockey match between rivals Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers has been abandoned due to what has been described as a major medical emergency.
The Challenge Cup match at Sheffield's Utilita was stopped in the 34th minute for a serious injury to a player on the ice.
Visiting team Nottingham wrote to fans on social media: "33:47 - The game is stopped for a bad injury.
"Players are returning to the locker rooms."
The Panthers then confirmed that the match had been abandoned due to the nature of the injury.
It wrote: "Fans have been asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency."
