A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a woman who was found with multiple injuries.

Officers were called to Oatland Court in Leeds at 5.15pm on Wednesday 25 October after being called there by the ambulance service who were administering emergency treatment.

A 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing into how the woman suffered the injuries and a 58-year-old man remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around Oatland Court between the hours of 5.30am and 5.15pm on Wednesday 25 October.

"We are treating this as an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter at this time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.