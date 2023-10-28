The victim of a suspected murder in Rotherham has been named by his family as 52-year-old Paul Sharp.

Officers were called to a property on Redscope Crescent at 7.40am on Wednesday and found Mr Sharp seriously injured. He died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination has revealed that he died from stab wounds.

Mr Sharp's family said in a statement: "Paul’s death has brought deep sadness and is even more shocking due to the tragic circumstances."

Two men and a woman, aged 46, 43 and 42, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been bailed as enquiries continue.

A 43-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but has since been bailed.

Police said that if anyone has information that may help in their investigation, they should contact them on 101 and quote incident number 153 of 25 October 2023.

