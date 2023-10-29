The mother of Ben Needham has posted a heartbreaking message on social media on what is her missing son's 34th birthday.

Writing on Facebook, Kerry Needham said: "Happy birthday my beautiful boy.

"We will never stop searching for you and the truth to what happened to you.

"Always in my mind and heart."

Twenty-one-month-old Ben disappeared in July 1991 from the Greek island of Kos while he was playing outside a farmhouse that his grandad Eddie was renovating in the village of Irakles.

The family, including Kerry's parents and two brothers, had moved to the island earlier in the year to start a new life.

There's been no sign of the toddler since that day, and two major excavations around the farmhouse in 2012 and 2016 yielded no definitive proof of his fate.

South Yorkshire Police believe Ben died on the day he went missing, in an accident with a digger, driven by a local man, who has since died.

That man's family deny any involvement in an accident. Kerry's family say until there is concrete evidence of what happened, they can never rest in their search for the truth.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.