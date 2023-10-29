Ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who was seriously injured in last night's match between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers, has died.

Fans were told to leave Sheffield's Utilita Arena on Saturday 29 October after the Nottingham Panthers player suffered an injury following a collision on the ice.

The 29-year-old American reportedly suffered a slashed neck during the second period of the game.

On Sunday morning Nottingham Panthers said it was "truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night."

In a statement, the club said: "The Panthers would like to send. our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family.

"Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The club will. dearly miss him and will never ever forget him."

In a joint statement with the Elite Ice Hockey League, Sheffield Steelers said: "The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with the EIHL are with Adam's family, friends and team mates at this incredibly sad and difficult time."

A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Sevice NHS Trust said they were called shortly after 8pm on Saturday evening, to "an incident on the ice".

They said: "We sent 2 ambulances and a critical care paramedic. We transported one patient to hospital."

Sunday 29 October's fixtures in the Elite League have been postponed.

