Nearly 700 workers have lost their jobs after the collapse of windows and doors company Safestyle UK.

C ustomers of the Bradford-based firm, including those who own properties where work has already started, have been told their orders will not be fulfilled.

Administrators Interpath Advisory said the move followed unsuccessful attempts to keep the company solvent, including by sourcing new financing or selling the business.

Safestyle employs around 750 workers at branches across the country as well as at its factory in Wombwell, near Barnsley.

In a statement Interpath said: "Regrettably, with trading ceasing upon the appointment of the joint administrators, the majority of staff have been made redundant.

"Circa 70 members of staff have been retained by the administrators in the short term to assist with an orderly wind-down of the business."

Rick Harrison, managing director at Interpath Advisory, said Safestyle had been imp

acted by the cost of living crisis and soaring costs.

'Seek alternative installers'

He added: "Unfortunately for Safestyle, and despite the tireless efforts of the management team over recent months, these challenges have proven too difficult to overcome.

"This will be particularly devastating for the company’s employees, as well as the many self-employed contractors who worked on behalf of the company.

"Our immediate priority will be to provide support to those impacted by redundancy, including supporting them in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Service where relevant."

Customers who have ordered doors and windows through Safestyle have been advised to "seek alternative installers" if work is already underway.

Anyone who has paid a deposit can make a claim to their debit or credit card provider. Those that have paid cash will not have it repaid.

Safestyle UK has been trading for 25 years. Last year it suffered a "highly sophisticated" cyber attack which it claimed originated from Russia

Safestyle's chief executive Mike Gallacher said it was "another huge challenge" coming in the wake of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

