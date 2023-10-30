Lower league ice hockey players will be made to wear neck guards from next year following the death of star player Adam Johnson in a "freak accident".

The English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA), which governs the game below the top level, made the announcement after Johnson suffered a fatal injury while playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday.

The 29-year-old's neck was cut by an opponent's skate in a collision at the Sheffield Utilita Arena. He died in hospital.

The EIHA said it would make an immediate "strong recommendation" that all players at all levels across English Ice Hockey use an approved protector whilst participating in "all on ice activities".

In a statement it said: "This 'strong recommendation' is in place until 31 December 2023, after which it will become a mandatory requirement."

It said it was not making an immediate directive because of "anticipated supply issues".

The Elite Ice Hockey League, in which the Panthers and the Steelers play, has yet to make a similar announcement, but is understood to be in talks about such a move.

American Johnson was playing in a Challenge Cup match against the Steelers on Saturday evening when he was injured during a collision.

He initially got to his feet before collapsing and was given emergency treatment on the ice before being taken to the Northern General Hospital in the city.

Nottingham Panthers announced his death the following day, saying Johnson had had "tragically passed away following a freak accident".

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed it is investigating the circumstances of Johnson's death.

The EIHA statement said: "Undoubtedly, this moment in time casts a sombre shadow upon our global sporting community, serving as a stark reminder of our collective responsibilities as custodians of the sport.

"As in all sports, the safety of our players must take precedence above all else. We are firmly committed to our obligation to exhaust every possible means to ensure that a tragic incident of this nature never befalls our sport again."

It added: "It is unacceptable for any player to lose their life while playing sport. Our responsibility is not only to avert the recurrence of such a heart-breaking accident, but also to pre-emptively address other foreseeable incidents in the future."

