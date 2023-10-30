Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson.

Johnson, 29, died after his neck was reportedly cut during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said officers attended the Utilita Arena in Sheffield after a man suffered "serious injuries".

He later died in hospital.

A force spokesperson said: "Our officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.

"Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.

"We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our enquiries."

Tributes are being left at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham. Credit: PA

Fans were told to leave the arena after Johnson collapsed on the ice on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning a statement from Nottingham Panthers said Johnson had "tragically passed away following a freak accident".

It added: “Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him."

In a tribute on social media, his girlfriend Ryan Wolfe said: "My sweet sweet angel. I'll miss you forever and love you always."

A growing mound of flowers and other tributes has been left outside the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham where the Panthers play their home games.

Thousands of pounds has already been raised in his memory.

