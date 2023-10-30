An English ice hockey team will introduce mandatory neck guards after the death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson.

Oxford City Stars announced the move after the 29-year-old forward suffered a fatal injury at Sheffield Steelers on Saturday.

Johnson was on the ice when his neck was reportedly cut by an opponent's skate.

Oxford said the guards would become a "non-negotiable component of their attire" for all players and coaching staff "during all on-ice activities going forward".

It encouraged other clubs to follow suit.

In a statement the club said: "This commitment signifies not only a significant moment for the Oxford City Stars but also a cornerstone in advocating for enhanced safety standards across the sport.

"We encourage other clubs to also offer these neck guards to their players. At our level of play, we strongly believe that these guards should be worn by all players.

"Let's stand together to prioritise player safety in the sport we love."

Tributes to Adam Johnson Credit: PA

Johnson was playing in a Challenge Cup match against the Steelers at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Saturday evening when he was injured during a collision.

He initially got to his feet before collapsing and was given emergency treatment on the ice before being taken to the Northern General Hospital in the city.

Nottingham Panthers announced his death the following day.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed it is investigating.

Shane Moore, director of hockey operations at Oxford City Stars, said the club had a "dedication to player safety".

He added: "We want to ensure that every possible measure is taken to protect our athletes while they are doing what they love.

"Safety must be a fundamental aspect of our actions, and we are grateful to all our players and coaching staff for their support in moving this initiative forward.

"We hope to serve as positive role models for both current and future players, showcasing that safety should always be the top priority.

"A life has tragically been taken too soon in a freak accident, and if wearing neck guards can prevent another devastating loss, then we want to ensure we have done everything within our power to protect our players."