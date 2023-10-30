The two ice hockey teams involved in the match which led to the death of Adam Johnson will take a break as the other top-level sides return to action.

The Elite Ice Hockey League confirmed mid-week games had been cancelled following the death of the Nottingham Panthers player in a "freak accident" on Saturday.

But eight of the 10 teams in the league will return to the ice next weekend. The Panthers and Sheffield Steelers – their opponents on Saturday – will not play.

Thousands of fans saw Johnson, 28, suffer a fatal cut to his neck when he was hit with a skate in a collision with a Steelers player at the Sheffield Utilita Arena on Saturday evening. His death was confirmed the following day.

In a statement, the EIHL said: "Everyone connected with the Elite Ice Hockey League is still coming to terms with the events of Saturday night, and the terrible news that was published on Sunday morning.

"We would like to thank our fans and the global hockey community for their thoughts and wishes to Adam’s family, friends, and team mates, as well as to everyone involved in Saturday’s game."

Steelers were due to play Manchester Storm at the Arena on Saturday, before heading to Cardiff on Sunday for a league game.

The games will now be re-scheduled, with fans advised of the new dates in due course.

Tickets already purchased will be valid for the revised date.

The EIHL statement added: "We would continue to ask everyone to support these clubs through what is an intensely difficult time."

The league said "appropriate and fitting tributes" to Adam Johnson would be paid at this weekend's games, with details provided in due course.

Following Johnson's death, the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA), which governs the game below the top level, has said neck guards will become mandatory for all players from next year.

The EIHL has yet to issue similar guidance.

