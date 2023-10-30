A woman had her finger bitten off when she was attacked by another walker's dog.

The woman was with her own dog in a wooded area near to Goodwood Avenue in Colburn, Catterick, North Yorkshire, when a man approached with two black dogs, believed to be labradors.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "One of the black dogs, which is believed to be called 'Acer' or 'Aver' attacked another dog and then bit the owner.

"The victim, a 64-year-old woman, had a finger taken off and her dog suffered a punctured intestine."

The man was white, in his early 30s and athletically built. He had a beard and was wearing light coloured clothing.

The incident happened between 3pm and 3.30pm on Friday 29 September.

Police are appealing for help to trace the owner.

