Woman's finger bitten off by dog at Catterick

a black labrador
The woman was attacked by what is thought to have been a black labrador (file image). Credit: PA

A woman had her finger bitten off when she was attacked by another walker's dog.

The woman was with her own dog in a wooded area near to Goodwood Avenue in Colburn, Catterick, North Yorkshire, when a man approached with two black dogs, believed to be labradors.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "One of the black dogs, which is believed to be called 'Acer' or 'Aver' attacked another dog and then bit the owner.

"The victim, a 64-year-old woman, had a finger taken off and her dog suffered a punctured intestine."

The man was white, in his early 30s and athletically built. He had a beard and was wearing light coloured clothing.

The incident happened between 3pm and 3.30pm on Friday 29 September.

Police are appealing for help to trace the owner.

Two horses severely injured after suspected dog attack
Video shows moment mum fights off Staffy to protect toddler

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.