A man who pulled his partner's hair until she passed out and strangled her seven-year-old son has been jailed.

Changase Akatar, of Birch Avenue, Malton, North Yorkshire repeatedly assaulted the woman, culminating in an attack when she was dragged around until she lost consciousness.

Sheffield Crown Court heard when she woke up Akatar was strangling her son and threatening to bite his nose off.

Akatar, 44, denied assault causing actual bodily harm but was found guilty after a three-day trial.

The conviction came more than three years after the offence was committed.

PC Ethan Knight, of South Yorkshire Police, which investigated the offence, said: "The victim was so in fear of this man that she was unable to bring herself to report the abuse until three years later.

"By this time, there was no photographic evidence or medical evidence of the injuries caused.

"We were able to review social care records from around that time where social workers had noted in detail the level of injury they saw on the victim.

"Of course, the social workers reported it to police but at that time the victim was not forthcoming. Children of the victim were also able to describe in detail the horrendous injuries caused to their mother."

He praised the woman's "patience, resilience and tenacity" in coming forward.