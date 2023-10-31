Two men have been arrested after speed cameras were attacked by masked quad bikers.

In footage circulated on social media, two men wearing balaclavas were seen riding up to a speed camera near Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, before using an electric saw to cut it down.

One of them could be heard saying: "Save the community."

One appeared to be wearing a police-style jacket.

The incident was one of two in which speed cameras on Leeds Road, between Batley and Dewsbury, were damaged on 23 October.

Police have arrested two men aged 22 and 21 on suspicion of criminal damage. They were later released on police bail pending investigation.

