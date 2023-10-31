Detectives say they are seeking the advice of "highly specialised experts" as part of their investigation into the "unprecedented" death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson.

Johnson, 29, died after suffering a cut to the neck while playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday, 28 October.

On Monday South Yorkshire Police confirmed it was investigating. Today the force said the investigation into the incident, at Sheffield's Utilita Arena, was continuing.

In a statement the force said: "Since Saturday, detectives have been carrying out a range of enquiries including reviewing footage, talking to witnesses and seeking the advice and support of highly specialised experts to seek to understand the circumstances surrounding what happened.

"We have also been working closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our investigation."

Thousands of spectators were in the arena when Johnson's neck was cut by a skate worn by Steelers player Matt Petgrave after they collided on the ice. He initially got up but then collapsed and died the following day.

South Yorkshire Police said its officers had left the scene, but added: "Due to the complex nature of this tragic and unprecedented incident, it is likely the wider investigation will take some time.

"We continue to encourage the public to avoid speculation, including on social media, while we continue our enquiries and will provide updates when appropriate."

The investigation was "standard practice" for sudden, unexpected deaths, the force said.

Following comments made on social media, Panthers player Westin Michaud has spoken out to defend Petgrave, calling for an end to the "hate" he had suffered.

Meanwhile, the Elite Ice Hockey League, in which Johnson played, has suspended midweek fixtures. The Steelers and the Panthers will not take to the ice next weekend when other teams resume their games.

The English Ice Hockey Association, which governs the lower leagues of the game, has announced that neck guards will be mandatory for all players from next year.

The Elite league is understood to be discussing similar steps.

