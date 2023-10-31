A hospital worker accused of plotting terror attacks said he was prepared to detonate a homemade bomb because of "anger and grievance" against colleagues.

Clinical support worker Mohammed Farooq, 28, was arrested in the grounds of St James’s Hospital in Leeds in January with a viable explosive made from a pressure cooker.

He has admitted possessing an explosive with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, but denies preparing terrorist acts. He is on trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The prosecution says Farooq had been radicalised by extreme Islamist propaganda online and planned "lone wolf" attacks against the hospital and RAF Menwith Hill.

O n Tuesday, Farooq’s barrister, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, told the jury that his client denied he was driven by radical ideology.

He said: "You have heard that the defendant has pleaded guilty to a number of serious offences.

" He accepts searching for bomb-making instructions. He accepts making a viable bomb.

" He accepts at times being ready and willing to detonate that bomb at the hospital."

Mr Hussain continued: "He has, however, pleaded not guilty to this allegation.

" He will say that his actions were not motivated by Islamist extremism. He was not radicalised.

" He will say his criminal actions were motivated by a deep-rooted – yet unjustified – sense of anger and grievance towards those that he worked with."

A bomb disposal unit at St James’s Hospital, Leeds Credit: Ben Lack/PA

Farooq had a grievance against several of his former colleagues at the St James’s Hospital and "had been conducting a poison pen campaign against them", prosecutors have told the jury.

In his opening statement on Monday, Jonathan Sandiford KC told the court the defendant is a "self-radicalised, lone wolf terrorist who had made preparations to commit a murderous terrorist attack in Yorkshire”.

Mr Sandiford said Farooq was preparing to detonate a viable pressure cooker bomb when he was "talked down" by a patient, Nathan Newby, who was having a smoke outside St James’s Hospital on January 20.

He said Mr Newby’s actions “certainly saved many lives” as the defendant said he was intending to “kill as many nurses as possible”.

The prosecutor said Farooq also intended to use an imitation firearm to incite police called to the scene to shoot him dead.

Mr Sandiford said the prosecution case is that Farooq was self-radicalised through the internet and had built the bomb after reading an article titled "Build a bomb in the kitchen of your mom" by the "AQ chef".

Farooq told police it was intended to be twice as powerful as the bomb which killed three people and injured hundreds at the Boston Marathon in 2013.

Mr Sandiford said the defendant also intended to attack RAF Menwith Hill, a military base used by the United States in North Yorkshire, and made at least two visits to the site with the bomb.

But Farooq abandoned his plan to attack the base because it was too well protected and turned his attention to the hospital, the prosecutor said.

Mr Sandiford said an expert who examined the bomb found that, if it had gone off, he “would have expected a significant explosion with metal fragments being ejected at high speed indiscriminately, with the potential to cause serious injury or possible death”.

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.