Council bosses in Cleethorpes have banned motorhomes and camper vans from using a popular seaside car park.

Marine Walk, which overlooks Buck Beck Beach with views across the Humber to Spurn Point, has become a magnet for visitors who often stay overnight.

But North East Lincolnshire Council has cracked down on what it described as "unauthorised use", which has prevented locals and other visitors from parking.

The authority says new changes - including introducing a charge for those staying longer than two hours and up to ten hours - will mean "many other vehicle users will be able to benefit from this parking facility going forward".

Overnight parking and camping has been banned altogether. A height restriction has also been introduced at the car park, which will now close at 10pm.

The changes come into force today, 1 November.

The council said camper vans staying overnight had affected availability for users during the daytime.

Parking will be free for the first two hours, but visitors will be charged £1.50 to stay longer, up to a maximum of ten hours.

There will be no ticket machine on the site, due to what the council describes as a risk of theft and damage, so payments will need to be made by an app, website or phone number.

Blue badge holders may park for free.

Cllr Stewart Swinburn, the council's portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: "It is important we see action being taken at this car park due to the continued unauthorised use by motorhome owners, which have been preventing others to park.

"The measures that are being implemented mean many other vehicle users will be able to benefit from this parking facility going forward."

Motorhomes can be parked during the daytime only at Grant Street Car Park in Cleethorpes town centre, close to the rail station.

Ten dedicated motorhome spaces have previously been suggested for Thrunscoe Land. The council said it was working with the Environment Agency on a proposed trial of the idea.