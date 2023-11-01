A council has told a telecommunications company to suspend a controversial project to install telegraph poles on residential streets following a wave of protests.

Police have been involved in keeping the peace in parts of Hedon and Hessle, near Hull, East Yorkshire, after a backlash against the scheme by MS3 to erect poles to improve broadband services.

Some residents have attempted to physically block the installation of poles close to their homes.

On Wednesday East Riding Council said the project would be suspended.

A spokesman said: "In response to the feedback from the local community, the council has decided to suspend the ongoing works of MS3 for their project in the area.

"The council will hold a meeting with MS3 and their contractors on Thursday, 2 November, to discuss the concerns and and seek to agree appropriate solutions.

"The works of MS3 will resume only after the council is satisfied necessary adjustments have been implemented."

The council has not said what changes it wants to see.

